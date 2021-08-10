Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRW. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 281.30 ($3.68). 6,391,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,254. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

