Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX opened at $519.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

