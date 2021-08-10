Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

