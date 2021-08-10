Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 73,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

