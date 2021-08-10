Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.