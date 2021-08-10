Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 864.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after purchasing an additional 326,990 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

