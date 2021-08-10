WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.