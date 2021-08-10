WT Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 175,784 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

