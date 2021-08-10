WT Wealth Management Sells 309 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $409.77 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.90.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

