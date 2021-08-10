WT Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,586,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

