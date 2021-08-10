Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

