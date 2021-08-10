Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

