XMON (XMON) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, XMON has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $2,161.30 or 0.04693223 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $109,334.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.