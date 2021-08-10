Xueyan Wang Sells 13,903 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

COUR stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 2,087,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,372. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $45,002,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $4,500,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

