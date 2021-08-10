YAM V3 Market Capitalization Hits $11.05 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $393,054.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00810990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00105365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039847 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,879,549 coins and its circulating supply is 12,490,952 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

