Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of AUY stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.89. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.
About Yamana Gold
