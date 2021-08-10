Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AUY stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.89. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

