Ycash Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $11,672.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00289755 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00129549 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00155008 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002171 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,445,662 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

