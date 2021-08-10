Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Yellow Pages in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Yellow Pages stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4934 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

