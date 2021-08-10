yieldwatch Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $151,398.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00146765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.15 or 1.00069888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.00818830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.