yOUcash (YOUC) Price Down 14.2% This Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. yOUcash has a market cap of $480.85 million and approximately $24,926.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00809224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039615 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,336,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

