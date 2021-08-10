Zach Carusona Sells 31,411 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SLCA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,117. The company has a market capitalization of $754.27 million, a P/E ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

