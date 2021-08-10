Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce $10.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880,000.00 and the highest is $18.36 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.01 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 398.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

