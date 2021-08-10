Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce sales of $560.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $612.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,702,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.02. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

