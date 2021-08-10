Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,840. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $852.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

