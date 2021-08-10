Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Several brokerages have commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 236,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

