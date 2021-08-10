Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.42. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $112.21 and a one year high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

