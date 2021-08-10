Zacks: Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $407.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.73 million and the lowest is $394.02 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $362.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 342,689 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

