Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $3.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $16.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

NYSE:APTV traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.