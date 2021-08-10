Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

