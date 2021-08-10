Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. LiveVox has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveVox stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

