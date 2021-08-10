Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Materion reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $72.55 on Friday. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.