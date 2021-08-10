Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report $706.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.80 million to $716.30 million. MRC Global posted sales of $585.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 280,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,626. The firm has a market cap of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth $17,279,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

