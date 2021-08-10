Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,158.05 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

