Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $102.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.82 million and the highest is $103.30 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $402.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of QLYS traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

