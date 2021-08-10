Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report sales of $390.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $358.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

CRK stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

