Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

DKS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

