Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 7,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.67 million, a PE ratio of -145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

