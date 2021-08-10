Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently commented on OMER shares. WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $5,283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $3,284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,017 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $905.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

