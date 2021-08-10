Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,233.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $3,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

