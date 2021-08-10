Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaos from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Danaos has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

