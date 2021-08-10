Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to Hold

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 288,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,127. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

