Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Sell

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE CCU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.78. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

