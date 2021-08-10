Zacks Investment Research Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Hold

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

GTHX stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,000. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

