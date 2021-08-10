Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

