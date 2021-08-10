Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mondi has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

