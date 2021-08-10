Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Strong Sell

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

