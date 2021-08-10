Zacks Investment Research Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $164.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo continued its robust surprise trend for the 10th straight quarter in second-quarter 2021. Its top and bottom-line reflected favorable year-over-year comparisons as it lapped the pandemic-led closures of the prior-year quarter. It witnessed strong revenue growth across developed and developing as well as emerging economies as the impacts related to closures subsided. It also gained from the resilience and strength in its global snacks and foods business and growth in the beverage category. It continues to gain from brand investments, go-to-market systems, supply chain, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. However, shares of PepsiCo have lagged the industry year to date. It witnessed soft gross margins the mix impacts from the international acquisitions. Soft trends in QFNA partly hurt volume.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.89. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

