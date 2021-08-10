Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

ROIC opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

