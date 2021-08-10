Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $12.84 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.