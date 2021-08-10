Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €90.96 ($107.01) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.97.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

